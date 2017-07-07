Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur joins fight against GOP healthcare plan

More and more people are speaking out against the Senate healthcare bill and its attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The latest person to be added to the list is Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.

Kaptur and some local faith leaders gathered to discuss their concerns with the struggling GOP healthcare plan that includes a cut to Medicaid funding.

The Senate could take up the bill when lawmakers return from recess next week.

