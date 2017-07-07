TMA to showcase ancient paintings

The Toledo Museum of Art is preparing to showcase a series of ancient paintings.

The exhibit is called “The Berlin Painter and His World,” and it features vases painted by an anonymous artist around 500 B.C.

The Toledo museum will have 84 of the nearly 200 vases found all over the world on display.

“The exhibition looks at the vase production of a ancient artist from ancient Athens who is named after this pot behind me which is from the ancient art museum in Berlin. This artist invented styles and techniques that are still used today," said Adam Levine, the associate director of the museum.

Viewing of the exhibition will begin Saturday, July 8 and will end October 1.

The opening coincides with the Museum’s block party that runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

