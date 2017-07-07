TPD welcomes 41 cadets to the academy

The goal of the Toledo Police Department is to serve and protect. But with fewer than 600 officers, TPD needs more help to sustain that goal.

That is why on Friday, 41 cadets began the academy instead of waiting until December when the class was originally planned to start.

Many of the cadets have been waiting for two years to receive a phone call about starting the academy.

The first day of class was a wake up call for some as it consisted of yelling and countless push-ups.

Chief George Kral stood in front of the cadets reminding them that the next six months in the academy were going to be tough, but would ultimately prepare them for what waits for them when they are out on the streets.

“We want to make sure that we prepare them for what is coming very soon. It's a very stressful job, it's a very dangerous job, and we want to make sure that we are preparing them through the six months and it may look like kind of unorthodox but the yelling and the screaming and the push-ups and the stress and the pressure, it's all for a reason,” said Kral.

Kral also added that with TPD’s low numbers, officers can’t wait for the cadets to join them.

