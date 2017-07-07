Wife of Toledo pastor charged with sex crimes resigns from Lucas County Children Services

The wife of a Toledo pastor who was charged with sex crimes has resigned from her post at Lucas County Children's Services after lying about her knowledge of child sex trafficking.

Julie Malkin of Lucas County Children Services said that Laura Lloyd-Jenkins resigned from the board on Thursday.

Lloyd-Jenkins is married to Cordell Jenkins, who is accused of paying a 17-year-old girl for sex.

Lloyd-Jenkins allegedly confronted her husband after cell phone evidence was shown to her about racy text messages with the girl.

Jenkins' father also testified in court that Lloyd-Jenkins called and texted him warning him about the charges ahead of the arrest.

Cell phone records show the call and text messages between the two.

Leaders at Lucas County Children Services said that this is a violation of policy, but since Lloyd-Jenkins was appointed by county commissioners they are the ones that will need to handle the situation.

Lloyd-Jenkins is currently still the Lucas County Administrator.

