Self-proclaimed natural healer's pre-trial set for July 14

A woman facing drug trafficking charges appeared in court Friday morning.

A judge announced that Charmaine Bassett is competent to stand trial. Her pre-trial is set to begin on July 14.

RELATED: Natural healer's supporters protest outside of courthouse

Bassett is being charged with aggravated possession of drugs, including psychedelic mushrooms and trafficking. Both charges are second degree felonies.

She also has a third charge of trafficking marijuana near a school.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.