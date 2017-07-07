Fermi 2 plant in Michigan reports higher chlorine release

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - DTE Energy Co. says its Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan recently released a higher than normal amount of chlorine into Lake Erie.

The Monroe News reports (http://bit.ly/2uO11iv ) the plant was required to notify the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission of the release.

DTE spokesman John Austerberry says that during a 24-hour period starting at 12:30 p.m. June 30, the plant released 77 pounds (35 kilograms) into the water, exceeding the 10-pound (4.5-kg) daily limit. He says it had "no discernable impact on Lake Erie's water quality."

The plant uses chlorine to treat water. Austerberry says the problem was attributed to a pump problem that has since been repaired.

The Detroit-based utility's plant is located along Lake Erie in Monroe County's Frenchtown Township.

Information from: Monroe News, http://www.monroenews.com

