Work zone car crash causes delays on Turnpike

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
ERIE COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A car crash in a work zone on the Ohio Turnpike is caused traffic delays Friday morning. 

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the westbound right lane at mile marker 109.4 in Erie County. 

The left lane will remain open, but drivers should expect delays.

