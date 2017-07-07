Record amount of missing money returned to Ohioans

A record amount of missing money has been returned to Ohioans.

The Division of Unclaimed Funds said it returned more than $96.4 million to Ohioans in Fiscal Year 2017. That is an 18 percent increase over Fiscal Year 2016, when $81.4 million was returned. Division staff paid more than 60,000 claims, and the average claim was $1,598.

Unclaimed funds are money or the rights to money that have been dormant or forgotten. Common examples include checking and savings accounts, rent or utility deposits, uncashed checks, undelivered stock certificates and uncashed insurance policies.

Ohioans can check annually for unclaimed funds here, or by calling 877-644-6823.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.