Murderer's request for new trial denied

DTE Energy Co. says its Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan recently released a higher than normal amount of chlorine into Lake Erie.More >>
DTE Energy Co. says its Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan recently released a higher than normal amount of chlorine into Lake Erie.More >>
A First Alert Day has been called for Friday with a Severe Storm Watch in effect through 5 p.m.More >>
A First Alert Day has been called for Friday with a Severe Storm Watch in effect through 5 p.m.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A woman who worked for Lucas County Children Services has resigned after lying about her knowledge of child sex trafficking.More >>
A woman who worked for Lucas County Children Services has resigned after lying about her knowledge of child sex trafficking.More >>
While school is out, many parents are concerned with keeping their kids' minds sharp as well as giving them a safe place to spend their summer months.More >>
While school is out, many parents are concerned with keeping their kids' minds sharp as well as giving them a safe place to spend their summer months.More >>
A record amount of missing money has been returned to Ohioans.More >>
A record amount of missing money has been returned to Ohioans.More >>
A judged announced that Charmaine Bassett is competent to stand trial. Her pre-trial is set to begin on July 14.More >>
A judged announced that Charmaine Bassett is competent to stand trial. Her pre-trial is set to begin on July 14.More >>
A car crash in a work zone on the Ohio Turnpike is caused traffic delays Friday morning.More >>
A car crash in a work zone on the Ohio Turnpike is caused traffic delays Friday morning.More >>