Murderer's request for new trial denied

The man convicted of killing a Monroe woman and then dumping her body appeared in court Friday morning.

Daniel Clay asked a judge for a new hearing or for his conviction to be reduced in the killing Chelsea Bruck.

His attorney claims the jury found Clay guilty based on assumption and insufficient evidence regarding sexual assault. The defense believes that there wasn’t enough evidence in the trial to clearly prove that criminal sexual misconduct had occurred. Clay testified that he was having consensual sex with Bruck.

However, the judge said the prosecution brought enough evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt that sexual assault did occur. The jury’s verdict was upheld.

Clay is expected to be sentenced for the murder next week.

