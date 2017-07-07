Toledo home demolished after 2nd fire in 2 days

This morning begins in the upper 60s and low 70s with a very muggy feel. A few showers and storms are possible through 9 AM.More >>
This morning begins in the upper 60s and low 70s with a very muggy feel. A few showers and storms are possible through 9 AM.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A Toledo home was demolished Friday morning after a second fire in just two days.More >>
A Toledo home was demolished Friday morning after a second fire in just two days.More >>
This morning begins in the upper 60s and low 70s with a very muggy feel. A few showers and storms are possible through 9 AM.More >>
This morning begins in the upper 60s and low 70s with a very muggy feel. A few showers and storms are possible through 9 AM.More >>
The Ohio Department of Health confirmed July 5 that Lucas Count had four mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) last month.More >>
The Ohio Department of Health confirmed July 5 that Lucas Count had four mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) last month.More >>
Each summer, scammers try to bank on those planning a vacation. The local office of the Better Business Burau says the two big ones making the rounds this year involve hotel stays and victims' credit card.More >>
Each summer, scammers try to bank on those planning a vacation. The local office of the Better Business Burau says the two big ones making the rounds this year involve hotel stays and victims' credit card.More >>
A man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a shooting in north Toledo.More >>
A man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a shooting in north Toledo.More >>