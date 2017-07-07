Toledo home demolished after 2nd fire in 2 days

Neighbors say their homes have exterior damage from the two fires. (Source: WTOL)

A Toledo home was demolished Friday morning after it started on fire for the second time in two days.

The fire started at a home in the 600 block of Yondota near Neise. Flames could be seen coming from the windows and roof of the home.

Just two days earlier, on July 5, the home caught fire and caused damage to a neighboring home.

On Friday, crews worked rapidly to prevent the flames from jumping to surrounding homes.

A neighbor who lives next door says she’s worried her home may be damaged as well.

“(The fire) was intense. It had my nephew scared,” said Taylor Monto. “My little nephew was crying, and it wasn’t even our house.”

“This is the only thing that I own; I have nothing else,” said Derrick Gilbert. “It’s all burnt to the ground. Obviously, it’s arson.”

Neighbors are also concerned about an arsonist in the area.

“It escalated very quickly,” said Monto. “It went from a small fire to a very big fire in a matter of a minute and thirty seconds.”

Officials say the home is a total loss and was demolished.

After the first fire, crews believed the home was vacant, but now say it was occupied.

Gilbert was not staying in the home at the time, but his things were inside.

“It(‘s) terrible,” he said. “I don’t have no money, no means of getting another home. I don’t have anything. I don’t even have anything to put into another home.”

The Red Cross was on scene to assist Gilbert.

Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

