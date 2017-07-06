Hotel summertime scams affecting vacationers

Each summer, scammers try to bank on those planning a vacation.

The local office of the Better Business Bureau says the two big ones making the rounds this year involve hotel stays and victims' credit card.

Here's how the same works:

You’re sound asleep in your hotel room. You get a phone call in the middle of the night from the front desk claiming there’s a problem with your credit card and need to come to the lobby immediately to straighten things out.

The reaction of most people is simply to give out their credit card number over the phone. But the BBB says do not do it.

“There are con artists who will call hotel rooms at random claiming to be the front desk. You give them your credit card number," said Dick Eppstein of the Better Business Bureau. "Sure enough they can use the number to charge merchandise on your credit card. You don’t even know who you’re dealing with.”

Eppstien says travelers should beware of those take out menus slipped under your hotel room door before phoning in an order.

“And you give them your credit card number but in fact the crooks print up fake fliers with fake phone numbers on them without the hotel knowing it and slide them under rooms at the hotels,” Eppstein explained.

Again you could be scammed out of thousands of dollars on your credit card.

“What we say is don’t do it," advised Eppstien. "Be careful with who you deal with or they could steal your credit card number and ruin your vacation” adds Mr. Eppstein.

If you get that annoying middle of the night phone call about your credit card, call or go to the front desk.

As for the pizza scam, contact the front desk or check our smart phone to find out if the restaurant exists.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.