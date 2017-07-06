Mud Hens unveil 'You Will Do Better in Toledo' jerseys

"You will do better in Toledo." It is a slogan that taking hold in the Glass City.

The phrase first appeared on an illuminated sign in 1913. Now, it will appear on the jersey of the Toledo Mud Hens.

On Saturday, August 26, the Mud Hens will celebrate the Glass City at Fifth Third Field with "You Will Do Better in Toledo" night. To mark the event, the team will wear special jersey celebrating the slogan.

The jersey has a classic black-and-white color scheme with the Toledo and player numbers replicating the sign’s typeface and light bulbs. The sleeves and cap sport the Mortimer logo and original slogan completing the vintage feel.

Throughout the game there will be special Toledo-themed giveaways and fans can share their “do better” stories which will be shown on the video board.

