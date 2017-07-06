Walleye acquire forward, defensiveman for 2017-2018 season

The Toledo Walleye acquired two new players for upcoming season.

Defenseman Brock Beukeboom and forward Colin Martin agreed to take to the ice for the Walleye for the 2017-2018 season.

The Walleye acquired Martin in a future consideration trade with the Utah Grizzlies. In the past season, the Ontario native scored 22 goals and 11 assists. He also racked up 43 penalty minutes.

“Martin is coming off an excellent first pro season said Head Coach Dan Watson. “He has a goal scorer’s touch around the net with the ability to battle in the corners.”

Beukeboom, son of former NHL Defenseman Jeff Beukeboom, was drafted in the third round of the NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2010.

He has spend the last four years playing at the University of Prince Edward Island in Canada. He racked up seven goals, 17 assists in 96 games. He also spent 123 minutes in the penalty box.

”Brock has an excellent lineage to pull from but his play stands on its own,” said Watson. “He will bring a lot to our defense this upcoming season.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.