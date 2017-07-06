Municipal Court garage project stirs controversy

A large construction project will soon be underway at the Toledo Municipal Court.

The city will fill in a parking garage used for the judges and court employees to help build an annex building for the federal court. Meanwhile, the city will construct a new parking garage in a nearby green space.

"As part of a past administration's wheeling and dealing, they made a deal with the federal government and gave away the entrance ramp to that secure underground parking deck and it was a pretty good deal," said City Councilman Kurt Young. "We got part of what we got is where ProMedica is going."

It was a good deal at the time when Carty Finkbeiner was Mayor. But it's left current elected officials dealing with it.

"We need to make sure that we are having that institutional memory, that we remember that this issue is going to come up eventually," Councilman Young said. "It hasn't been a problem at all until now. The federal court has let us use the property."

Although Councilman Young says he does not want to bash any former administration, he still feels frustrated that the city is just now dealing with this big problem.

"I will say that it's our job to fix problems and we did at least see this one coming," Councilman Young said. "We're able to plan for it, but it gets a little frustrating that we've had some kick of the can leadership."

Young says the city would prefer underground parking for judges and employee, but building a lot in the greens pace protected by fences bill is cheaper by more than a million dollars.

The money will come from the courthouse's Capital Improvement Fund.

