Toledo Police Chief George appeals wrongful ticket belonging to Councilman Ludeman

More and more drivers have been ticketed with speed guns recently. One of those drivers is Toledo City Councilman Rob Ludeman and his wife, both ticketed in the same area back on February 1.

The incident happened off Glendale Avenue outside of Brynedale Elementary. In the school zone, the speed limit is 20 miles per hour. Right before the zone starts, it is 40 miles per hour.

The officer with the speed gun was standing at the edge of the zone aiming it in a direction where cars could still be traveling faster. Once Ludeman noticed this, he said it was imperative he brought it to Toledo Police Chief George Kral’s attention.

More than 60 cars were ticketed in that area on the same day, and Kral said they were almost all wrong because of the officer’s location.

"I had the tickets, and I saw Chief Kral at a meeting and I said I just want to let you know that your officer was not positioned properly he was standing next to the beginning of the school zone when he should've been 150 yards back,”said Ludeman.

"I got in touch with my Lieutenant in traffic and asked him to look in to it and the councilman was 100 percent correct the officer was in the wrong position and those citations should not have been issued,” said Kral.

Kral said he wasn't doing Ludeman any favors, this was an actual mistake.

"I'm not a politician, this decision was not based on political affiliation of any kind,” said Kral. "I've worked very hard at improving the legitimacy of this police department and we're not going to get sucked in to something like this where people think it's back to our politics because this is not the case.”

Ludeman said he loves the idea of speed guns in school zones because drivers should slow down. If he was speeding, he said he would have no problem paying the fine.

"We have to take care of our constituents and if 70 constituents got ticketed that day, I'd like to see them get reimbursed,” said Ludeman.

Kral said if anyone else called and raised the same issue, the same thing would have happened. He adds he has no problem owning up to their mistake.

