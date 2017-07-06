Toledo police are on the scene of a house fire in West Toledo Tuesday morning.

A brotherly argument leads to a stabbing in a Findlay apartment on Tuesday morning.

Argument between two brothers leads to stabbing

Team Recovery has formed a partnership with the Toledo Mud Hens to strike out the heroin epidemic that has spread throughout the area.

Mud Hens join in the fight against the heroin epidemic

A man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a shooting in north Toledo.

Man taken to the hospital after north Toledo shooting

A man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a shooting in north Toledo.

Police found the victim at Elm and Spring, though police believe the shooting itself happened at Elm and Austin.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

WTOL will update you on this story as more information becomes available.

