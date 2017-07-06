Man taken to the hospital after north Toledo shooting - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

Man taken to the hospital after north Toledo shooting

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a shooting in north Toledo.

Police found the victim at Elm and Spring, though police believe the shooting itself happened at Elm and Austin.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

WTOL will update you on this story as more information becomes available.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly