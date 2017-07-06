Group surrounds Fremont Police, throw firecrackers at officers

Police in Fremont are hoping to identify a group of people who surrounded police officers and threw fire crackers at them.

While Roger Young Park was crowded with people to see the Fremont fireworks display Monday night, some people were firing off their own fireworks from nearby basketball courts.

When police officers in the area approached, a large group of teenagers confronted the officers.

Chief Dean Bliss says after his officers tried to stop the teens from firing the illegal fireworks, another teen blocked them from getting to the suspects.

So the officers arrested that teen for obstruction. A group of teens then surrounded the officers, voicing their anger of the arrest. Then someone from the crowd threw firecrackers at the officers.

Thankfully, others at the park stood up for the police officers and help quell the mob.

"There was a female down there that was able to help control the crowd with us, as well as several city employees came to try to assist and to keep the problem from escalating," said Fremont Police Chief Dean Bliss.

No one was injured in the ambush.

If you have any information on the incident, police urge you to call the Fremont Police Department at (419) 332-6464.

