Animal lover feeds birds, squirrels of downtown Toledo

Everywhere on earth, big or small, has its own ecosystem.

Downtown Toledo, on the grounds of the Toledo Police Safety Building, is no exception. Frederick Syph plays an important role in that ecosystem.

Syph remembers a federal judge who once fed the birds perched near the Federal Courthouse. Though the judge is now deceased, Syph has carried on the tradition for nearly two decades.

Thanks to Syph, birds and squirrels get a hearty breakfast bright and early each morning.

"Bread for the birds. They sing every morning," Syph said. "I have nuts for the squirrels, who enjoy and will dance for you."

Syph's role of feeding the squirrels and birds each morning is not only beneficial for them, but soothing for him.

"I love animals. They're your best friends," Syph said. "They keep you calm. They keep you protective and they are certainly alive."

Syph says animals are everywhere in Toledo, including downtown.

He says his favorite is a squirrel named Rocky, though he admits he calls all the squirrels he meets Rocky.

"I put the nuts in the same place every day, they'll come and look for them," Syph said. "Sometimes you'll catch them waiting for me. Or if I'm late the deputies will tell me, the police, 'Your friends were here looking for you."

Frederick rarely takes a day off from his unofficial job because the animals have to eat.

"It's an enjoyable event," Syph said. "Just to see the animals."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.