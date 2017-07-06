Animal lover feeds birds, squirrels of downtown Toledo

A pleasant setting will continue overnight and Thursday. It will be a bit warmer Thursday afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Everywhere on earth, big or small, has its own ecosystem. Downtown Toledo, on the grounds of the Toledo Police Safety Building, is no exception. Frederick Syph plays an important role in that ecosystem.More >>
Drivers who travel on the Veterans Glass City Skyway will begin to see orange barrels in place starting Friday.More >>
Police in Fremont are hoping to identify a group of people who surrounded police officers and threw fire crackers at them.More >>
A man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a shooting in north Toledo.More >>
A popular German-based grocery chain in Europe could be making its way to Oregon with it being the first of its kind in our area.More >>
