'Discover Downtown' tours offer inside look at the Glass City

The 33rd annual Discover Downtown Toledo Walking Tours began Thursday as people spent their lunch hours consuming the city's rich history from the tallest skyscraper in the city, the Fifth Third building.

"Recently we kayaked on Swan Creek in the meadow grounds area with the metro parks, so it's really fun now to see the river and the creek from a height like this," said Terrie Huster, a tour goer from Maumee.

The FREE Walking Tours will take place every Thursday through Aug. 24. from 12 to 1 p.m. The tours will showcase historic portions of the city like the Oliver House and the Old Orchard Neighborhood.

"I think it's important for people to understand the history of where they live," said Tedd Long, a local historian and the tour guide. "I think it gives you a sense of community when you know the story behind the buildings you drive by everyday. I think it also gives people a sense of ownership too that they know the history of the community they live in."

The tour schedule is:

July 6 - Fifth Third Building - The tallest skyscraper in Toledo. Come and see the view from the 23rd floor. Meet in the lobby of One Seagate on Summit Street.

July 13 - The Oliver House - The oldest commercial building (1859) in continual use in the city. Explore this fine example of adaptive reuse. 27 Broadway. Meet in the parking lot.

July 20 - Adams Street and Uptown - The tour will extend along Adams from 10th to 18th Streets, looking at existing buildings as well as structures that no longer exist. Meet at Main Library's North Lawn at Adams and Michigan.

July 27 - Middlegrounds Metropark - The Metropark's newest park is a time capsule of Toledo's industrial heritage and offers spectacular views of the city. Meet at Middlegrounds main parking lot.

Aug. 3 - Westmoreland Historic Neighborhood - Where the Old West End went after the turn-of-the last century: One of Toledo's most elegant early 20th century neighborhoods; both a local and national historic district. Meet on center island at Mt. Vernon and Grand Avenues.

Aug. 10 - Collingwood Arts Center - One of the oldest homes in the Old West End grew into a massive religious complex and then into one of Toledo's premier arts centers. Meet at the Arts Center. Parking on site.

Aug. 17 - Toledo's Royalty: Royal Hotel and its vintage neighborhood - The new owners will discuss their plans for restoration of the building. Meet in front of 337 Broadway.

Aug. 24 - Old Orchard Neighborhood - Discover why this area got its name, its streets, its architecture and its early residents. Meet at Kenwood and Pemberton. Park closer to Kenwood.

The tours are sponsored by University of Toledo's Urban Affairs Center and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

For more details, contact the Local History and Genealogy Department at 419-259-5233.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.