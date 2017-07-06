Brains and Bodies program keeping kids out of trouble during the summer

While school is out, many parents are concerned with keeping their kids' minds sharp as well as giving them a safe place to spend their summer months.

Brains and Bodies is a program run by the Toledo Police Department to do just that.

Students between the third to tenth grades get the opportunity to take part in many activities from self defense to racing.

Activities like pottery and discussions also work to the keep kids thinking while school is out.

"It helps you build your brain and all the good cell," said student Zaire Ross.

The mix of education, physical activity and also giving two meals is all designed to keep kids out of trouble.

"It gives them a chance to stay on point to stay active and engaged," said Officer Bryon Daniels. "It allows them to make friends. They can rub elbows and shoulders with police officers. We want them to see us in a different light and that is what they are doing."

The five-week program is also about building positive relationships not only with Toledo Police officers but peer leaders and other kids from across the city.

Parents pay $50 for their kids to participate in Brains and Bodies. However, TPD raised enough funds to cover the $30,000 budget for the program.

