Bridge Deck Sealing project to cause several ramp closures

Drivers who travel on the Veterans Glass City Skyway will begin to see orange barrels in place starting Friday.

Over the next few weekends, I-280 will be down to one lane from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the week.

The ramp from Front Street to northbound I-280 will be closed for bridge deck sealing beginning Friday, July 7, until Monday July 9.

After that is over, the ramp from northbound I-280 to Greenbelt Parkway will shut down through Wednesday.

The last portion of the project will begin Friday, July 14, when the ramp from southbound I-280 to Front street will be closed through the following Monday, July 16.

"We do choose to do lane restrictions and ramp closures on weekends whenever possible because it has less of an impact to traffic so we don't want to affect the commuters during the week,” said Rebecca Shirling, the Public Relations Officer for ODOT.

The Bridge Deck Sealing project began in May and is scheduled to end in September.

