Ohio troopers make 8,399 drug arrests in first half of 2017

In the first half of 2017, there has been a 12 percent increase (8,399) in total drug arrests made by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) compared to 2016.

More than 860,000 grams of marijuana and 26,000 grams of heroin have been seized by Ohio troopers this year.

“Many felonies that occur in our state will at some point involve our highways. That means troopers have an opportunity to stop a crime by looking for criminal indicators during traffic stops,” said Lieutenant M. Brent Meredith, Fremont Post Commander.

One of the largest drug seizures within the last six months occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. It included 50 pounds of marijuana that was worth more than $1,000,000.

A complete statistical analysis of drug arrests made by OSHP can be found here.

