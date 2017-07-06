Money Talks News: Saving on your wedding venue - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Money Talks News: Saving on your wedding venue

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)
Money Talks News -

Wedding season is here!

Parents of married daughters know weddings are very expensive. The dress, the flowers, the food can all add hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to your bride-to-be's perfect day.

One of the biggest expenses is typically the venue. But there are ways to save money on the venue and still have a great wedding.

First, let nature surround you. A state or national park is a great option and can save a lot of money. The ever popular beach wedding is also a good idea to save money.

Check around your hometown or city to see if there are parks or historic sites you can get a permit for a marriage ceremony.

Did you and your sweetheart meet in college? Or are one of you a rabid fan of your alma mater?  University campuses often have spaces for weddings and receptions.

If you are a couple of bookworms, some libraries can accommodate weddings.

Got a friend with an awesome backyard? You can always take advantage of that as well.

Of course, you can rent out a restaurant or bed and breakfast.

Don't be afraid to get creative. If you have a place in mind that is not your traditional wedding venue, just ask. You may score the perfect place for the perfect price.

For more information on how to save money on your wedding, head to the Money Talks News website and search "Weddings."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly