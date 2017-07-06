Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Lucas County

The Ohio Department of Health confirmed July 5 that Lucas County had four mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) last month.

The mosquitoes were the first to test positive this year and were collected from three different areas in Toledo.

According to Jake Sublet, a biologist with the Lucas County Sanitary District, the infected mosquitoes were found in the following areas:

Two traps near the Stranahan Arboretum in Sylvania Township

Two traps near the University of Toledo Scott Park Campus in south Toledo

One trap in Point Place

This is the earliest detection of the virus in local mosquito population in Ohio since 2002, however the mosquito infection rates are low.

In the next several days, the Toledo Area Sanitary District will increase treatment efforts in the surrounding areas of the positive pools.

To reduce the risk of infection and to avoid mosquito bites, the Health Department encourages people to wear EPA-registered mosquito repellent containing DEET on their skin as well as their clothing.

It is also important to get rid of potential breeding sites around the home.

Homeowners are encouraged to empty standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths and other containers.

There are also products containing BTI (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis) that will help kill mosquito larvae. You can buy them at most home improvement stores.

For larger areas of flooding, residents should contact the Toledo Are Sanitary District.

For more information, the Ohio Department of Health encourages you to visit their mosquito control website.

