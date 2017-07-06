Toledo's Summer FunFest to begin July 10

The Toledo Youth Commission’s Summer FunFest is set to begin July 10.

Children between the ages 6 and 15 are being offered free educational programs throughout the city at Wilson, Jamie Farr and Ottawa Parks until August 3.

The supervised activities will provide healthy fitness and creative outlets for the kids who attend from 12 p.m.to 4 p.m. through the week.

Snacks and drinks will also be provided at each session.

It is free admission to attend.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.