Maumee Valley Historical Society to host beer festival at Wolcott House Museum Complex

Maumee Valley Historical Society (MVHS) is having its first beer festival as a fund-raising event July 15.

Earnest Brew Works is the brewery that will be featured.

During the festival, visitors will experience live music, a historic beer brewing demonstration, and Civil War reenactments. Food from Pepperoni Tony Pizza will also be provided.

The event begins at 4 p.m. at the Wolcott House Museum Complex, and isn’t over until 8 p.m.

