Partners for Clean Streams to clean banks of Maumee River

Anyone wanting to help clean up the Maumee River, can join Partners for Clean Streams for the third Get the Lead Out (GLO) program of the summer.

Volunteers will help collect broken down and abandoned fishing line, lead, lures and hooks from various shallow portions of the Maumee River.

These items have been left behind by anglers during the walleye and white bass run this past spring season. All lead will be sold and reused. The fishing line will be recycled.

The GLO cleanup will be held Tuesday, July 11 beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to wear close-toed shoes and clothes that can get wet and to meet in the Riverview parking lot at Side Cut Metropark.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided for volunteers.

If water levels are too high on the day of the cleanup, volunteers will take part in a general trash cleanup near the river.

Anyone wanting more information about the program is encouraged to call 41-874-0727.

