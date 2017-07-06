Partners for Clean Streams to clean banks of Maumee River

A pleasant setting will continue overnight and Thursday. It will be a bit warmer Thursday afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Toledo Youth Commission’s Summer FunFest is set to begin July 10.More >>
Maumee Valley Historical Society (MVHS) is having its first beer festival as a fund-raising event July 15.More >>
Anyone wanting to help clean up the Maumee River, can join Partners for Clean Streams for the third Get the Lead Out (GLO) program of the summer.More >>
Members of Toledo Clergy asked Senator Portman Thursday afternoon to not repeal and replace Obamacare. Toledoans United for Social Action said repealing the law will do harm in the effort to fight the opioid crisis.More >>
