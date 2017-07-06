More Toledo organizations asking Senator Portman to not support Senate healthcare bill

Members of Toledo Clergy asked Senator Portman Thursday afternoon to not repeal and replace Obamacare.

Toledoans United for Social Action said repealing the law will do harm in the effort to fight the opioid crisis.

They also said repealing Obamacare would people on Medicaid.

"I pray that Senator Portman and all the senators from Congress to look at this bill very closely and consider it very strongly and vote not to repeal this, but to move forward with the health care we have in our nation,” said Pastor Nicholas Betts with the Phillips Temple Church.

The Senate could take up its bill to repeal and replace Obamacare after the Fourth of July break.

Republicans were not able to get enough support for the bill before the recess.

