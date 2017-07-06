One person lifeflighted to hospital after being struck by car - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One person lifeflighted to hospital after being struck by car

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police were called the scene of a person struck by a car in Fulton County Thursday morning. 

The accident occurred on County Road 4 in Swanton. 

Police said one person was hit by a car and was lifeflighted to the hospital.

There is not word yet on the extent of their injuries. 

