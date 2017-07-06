Toledo pastors in court for bond hearings

Two Toledo area pastors indicted on sex trafficking charges face a judge on Thursday.

Cordell Jenkins and Anthony Haynes will appear in federal court for their bond hearings.

The FBI said both men engaged in sexual activity with children across the city.

Officials said meet-ups for sex would often happen in hotels or even local churches.

We'll keep you updated on air and online.

