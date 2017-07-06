Apps concerned parents should have in their back pockets

Parents, sometimes it pays to be a little bit nosy.

A recent incident caught on camera showed an Oklahoma father tackling a man who was attempting to have a sexual encounter with his 15-year-old daughter.

The father found out about the planned encounter by using the social media app FamilyTime.

FamilyTime is a parental control app that allows parents to see everything from how fast their teen is driving to tracking their whereabouts, even monitoring the context of their texts.

Apps like FamilyTime raise issues and solutions to how parents should use social media applications to monitor their children.

"These tools can help parents stay on top of the types of things their kids are doing online and on their devices, but most importantly they can open up a dialogue about appropriate use of technology and their digital identity," said Agnieszka McPeak, law and technology professor at the University of Toledo.

McPeak also teaches privacy and data security, as well as studies social media and the law.

Other parental control apps out there include Net Nanny, TeenSafe, and SecureTeen.

"One of the benefits is monitoring their screen time, you can set timers to limit screen time. Otherwise it's a tool if they need it, to check in and not necessarily as a surveillance tool," McPeak said.

She said concerned parents of children who may be misbehaving are good candidates for the app, but also said parents shouldn't see social media as all bad.

"One of the reasons social media is a good thing is because it allows us to express ourselves, and you can be a different version of yourself in a different setting," said McPeak. "Who you are on Facebook might be different than what you choose to share on Snapchat, but that's why we care about privacy. We need to be free to be ourselves in all of those different ways."

According to McPeak, Snapchat is a concern for many parents because it's been labeled as an app to exchange inappropriate photos, videos and texts.

However, McPeak said Snapchat is one of the more improved applications because of it's default delete function. Facebook and other social posts leave online footprints while Snapchat does not.

McPeak recommends the Common Sense Media and Connect Safely websites for parents to orient themselves with safe social media practices.

Families that want to use or explore the function of the FamilyTime app can visit here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.