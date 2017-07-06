Third man charged in deadly shooting appears in court

A man charged in a deadly shooting will face a judge Thursday.

Demarcus Lawhorn is the third man to be charged in the murder of George Smith.

Lawhorn, along with Alexander Williams and Devonte Nicholson, approached 24-year-old George Smith outside of a 7-11 in south Toledo and shot him.

Smith was sitting in his car with his kids when he was shot.

Williams and Nicholson were sentenced in June to 15 years to life in prison for the murder .

Lawhorn pleaded guilty of involuntary manslaughter last year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.