TPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Toledo police are asking for help in locating a 13-year-old who went missing on Tuesday.

Police say Ida Fletcher left her home on Parkwood Avenue and has not returned.

Fletcher is described as being 5'2" and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

