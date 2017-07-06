Police investigating claims of man impersonating an officer

Toledo police are investigating claims that a man is pretending to be a police officer in the Toledo area Thursday morning.

Police say that a homeless woman was sleeping in a park when a man approached her claiming to be an undercover officer.

The man allegedly told the woman that he needed to search her bag.

She handed over the bag and was told that she could pick up her items from the WTOL station.

The woman told police that the man got away with a diaper bag and two cell phones.

The only description given of the man is that he is a black male.

It is unknown if he was carrying a weapon.

Detectives say it is possible that the man walked by the WTOL station and they are hoping to use surveillance video to catch him.

