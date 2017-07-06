Police investigating claims of man impersonating an officer

A pleasant setting will continue overnight and Thursday. It will be a bit warmer Thursday afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.More >>
A pleasant setting will continue overnight and Thursday. It will be a bit warmer Thursday afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Monroe Police Department has had a challenge in recruiting and keeping young talent from Monroe. But today was a big day for the department as they swore in two brand new officers. TheMore >>
The Monroe Police Department has had a challenge in recruiting and keeping young talent from Monroe. But today was a big day for the department as they swore in two brand new officers. The two newest young men to join the force cap the department as the 40th and 41st officers. For 24-year-old Corey Roberts... hMore >>
Toledo police are investigating claims that a man is pretending to be a police officer in the Toledo area Thursday morning.More >>
Toledo police are investigating claims that a man is pretending to be a police officer in the Toledo area Thursday morning.More >>
A pleasant setting will continue overnight and Thursday. It will be a bit warmer Thursday afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.More >>
A pleasant setting will continue overnight and Thursday. It will be a bit warmer Thursday afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.More >>
A Toledo-Lucas County Public Library customer sent in a concern to library about a poster marking LGBT Pride Month.
Jason Kucsma, the library's deputy director, responded to the e-mail with the library's message of inclusion.More >>
A Toledo-Lucas County Public Library customer sent in a concern to library about a poster marking LGBT Pride Month.
Jason Kucsma, the library's deputy director, responded to the e-mail with the library's message of inclusion.More >>
A small plane crashed landed Wednesday evening in Fulton County.More >>
A small plane crashed landed Wednesday evening in Fulton County.More >>