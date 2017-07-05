Tightened borders prevents father from walking daughter down the aisle

A major part of President Donald Trump's platform was tightening up border security.

President Trump's travel ban, which was recently upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, is affecting one Toledoan in a personal way.

Many young girl's dream of the moment their father walks them down the aisle to give them away to their husband. But Juliette Danhache says the travel ban is making her miss out on that dream.

“It's once in a lifetime and he's waiting for this moment to happen. So it's hard for me and him,” Danhache said.

Danhache is from Syria and came here with her mother and brother about five years ago. She fell in love with Justin Muir and the couple will soon tie the knot.

“I never thought I'd marry somebody from another country, but I met her," Muir said. "She's wonderful and beautiful and treats me amazing.”

However, when the big day comes, Juliette's father will be a glaring void in what was suppose to be her perfect day.

“I haven't seen my dad for four years now, so it's so hard,” Danhache said.

Her father had a visa for two years and visited several times when the family first moved to America. Applications for a new visa since then have been denied.

“I would love him to come and be with me and walking me down the aisle,” Danhache said.

Her father has a business in Paris. He owns two hotels with his brother. His visa has been denied on the grounds that there is not enough reason for him to return to Paris.

“Sometimes I think it's because he's Syrian," Danhache said. "So I don't know if it's because of that or anything else.”

“I'm all about security and things like that,” Muir said. “I'm very conservative myself, but I just guess I didn't understand myself the process, because myself and my family has never gone through this process.”

Justin and Juliette have been working with Bob Latta’s office to get her father home.

“Especially with the wedding coming up now, we just really want him there,” Muir said.

“He has all the documents like the wedding invitation, letter from the priest and my fiancé wrote letters too, but they didn't see anything,” Danhache said.

Juliette says her father was not even able to show his documents to the interviewer at the consulate.

“He's going to maybe be more sad than me," Danhache said. "Every little second he might think, 'Now she's walking down the aisle.' It's going to be harder on him, more than me,” she said.

“Every day he calls- very loving father," Muir said. "He wants nothing more than to just see his daughter, his only daughter, walk down the aisle and to be there for her to support her, to love her, to care for her.”

“I love my brother to death and I know he will be by my side. He's going to walk me down the aisle,” Danhache said. “It's just feeling, I want him next to me. I want him to walk me down the aisle.”

But after all the effort, Danhache's father has been repeatedly denied entry into the United States.

“Pray for the citizens who've been displaced. They left their home and they love it here and they embrace it,” Muir said. “If that would have never happened, I would have never met Juliette. So to me it's amazing- but at the same time it's sad.”

A sad outcome for this couple's happiest moment.

Justin and Juliette will be trading vows on Friday evening.

