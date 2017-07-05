Mayor takes questions on upcoming harmful algae bloom season

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, flanked by two water experts, opened themselves up to questions about the upcoming harmful algae bloom season and what the city is doing to prepare.

There were many questions about just how bad the upcoming bloom could be and what needs to be done to limit the spread.

"Building a bigger and more expensive water treatment plant and spending a lot more money on chemicals," said Mike Ferner of Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie. "And not really what we think is a very good job of getting the lake cleaned up."

The mayor held the forum via Facebook Live.

She says she knows the root of the problem is the watershed. That is an issue that should involve all of the northwest Ohio working together to solve.

"It would be better if we didn't have to worry about a HAB season," Mayor Hicks-Hudson said. "So I think those are important questions."

Beginning Friday, experts will begin to analyze water samples daily. During the off-season, the water is tested daily but analyzed weekly.

Hicks-Hudson says she thinks this in-season strategy helps neighbors rest easy knowing the city is prepared.

She says she wants to stay on the Trump administration on issuing an executive order bringing the Department of Agriculture and EPA to the table rather than declaring the lake impaired.

"It's very important to me," Mayor Hicks-Hudson said. "And so every so often we will continue to press our federal legislators as well as the administration about it because it's so important that we do that."

The city will post testing and results daily on the city of Toledo website starting Friday before 4 p.m.

Water experts say they expect to enter a watch at some point this summer because of run off, but it should not be something of great concern to residents.

