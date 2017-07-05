Library responds to criticism of poster marking LGBT Pride Month

A Toledo-Lucas County Public Library customer sent in a concern to the library about a poster marking LGBT Pride Month.

The patron's email said:

I am at your library near Whitmer and see a large sign saying "LGBT celebrating diversity." I'm disappointed that this propaganda has to be shoved down the throats of people (especially children) attending your library. Do you have a week where you celebrate straight people? I'm going to report you for being biased against straight people. Do you have a week to celebrate protestants, Catholics, tall people, short people? Why push your personal views on the public? This is very disappointing and I'm ready to close my account with you due to this.

Jason Kucsma, the library's deputy director, responded to the e-mail.

In the e-mail, he says the poster simply highlighted pride month and was not advocating any sort of an agenda.

"Look I understand that this is the way you feel, but ultimately you have to understand that there's another side of that picture," Kucsma said.

One patron, who only wanted to be identified as Mike, says as a gay man, the poster made him proud to be a member of the library.

"It's making it sound like it's totally backwards in thinking," Mike said. "Why does it have to be an issue."

Kucsma's response to the criticism received more than 500 re-tweets, 100 responses and more than 1,000 likes.

"The feedback we got was this is a great library system," Kucsma said. "This is how you respond to people who criticize the library for being open and welcoming."

Many of the library's customers never noticed the poster, but felt it only strengthened the library's mission of inclusiveness.

"Here at this library they do get it, when it comes to our area and what we're dealing with," said library member Sharetta Henry. "I'm all for anti-bullying so I want everyone to be fair, on even playing grounds and I think they create that here for me and my children."

"I don't find it offensive, this is a free world," said another library member Trevon Changler. "They can do what they want, post what they want. This they building."

Some saw the poster, but say it never bothered them.

"We are exposed to various diversities in our community so I was not shocked, but I did notice it," said member Derrick Sanderfer Sr.

The library says they will continue to strive to be a welcoming place for all, including the LGBT community.

