Boy who saved 2-year-old from dog attack receives new bike

Nine-year-old Riley McDaniel got quite the surprise as he stepped in Wersell's Bike Shop Wednesday.

But even a brand new bike was a small reward compared to the heroic actions he did.

Riley saw a two-year-old getting attacked by a dog and jumped in to help.

"I was really scared," Riley said. "I pushed a dog off him and took the attack on my arm and neck."

The attack sent Riley into emergency surgery after receiving bites that nicked his vein and severed another.

"I'm really proud of him because you don't know of a nine-year-old who will jump in and save a two-year-old from getting attacked by a dog," said Riley's grandmother Jackie Drager. "He has never been taught to go in their and save somebody. It's just the way that he is raised and he knew what to do. And that's just awesome."

Each week, Wersell's and the Charles Boyk Law Offices gives out a bike to a deserving child.

