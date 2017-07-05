Local clinic teaming up with CMU medical schools to attract future doctors

Smaller hospitals and clinics like the Toledo Clinic are getting creative when it comes to recruiting future doctors especially because they don't have residency programs of their own.

Central Michigan University is teaming up with the Toledo Clinic to introduce medical students to Toledo.

"We wanted to be involved with the care and training of students and residents and this gives us a new opportunity to do that," said William Sternfeld, General Surgeon and V.P. of Board of Trustees at the Toledo Clinic.

The five third-year medical students are the first of group from CMU to spend six months concentrating their focus on primary care, which is an area fewer and fewer students are specializing in.

"The complex deep involvement that you might have in a clerkship in a hospital,” Sternfeld said. “You'll get better training in learning how to deal with patients through all facets of their illnesses and their health."

That's exactly what the students are excited about.

"A lot of primary care is you kind of build that relationship,” said student Kyle Kim. “You have that continuity. I think that's what's important in kind of convincing your patients to live a healthy lifestyle - exercising eating well..."

The students are also eager to want the hands on training.

The students say the program is also letting them know what Toledo as a city has to offer. The clinic even gave them Toledo Walleye and Mud Hens schedules in their welcome packets.

