Tiffin begin improvement for new commercial district

A state gr ant will help get a project going in Tiffin that could eventually bring in new businesses to the area.

In hopes of stimulating some commercial development at this recently annexed property in Tiffin, the city intends to put about $1 million in improvements into US 224.

Earlier this year, the city of Tiffin finalized the annexation of an agricultural property. The hope is with little to no room remaining on Washington Street, this site could facilitate potential new businesses.

The next step is to engineer an entrance into the property, which will be built off of US 224 just south of the Tiffin Hospital. With future traffic exiting there, the shoulder needs to be widened to improve safety.

That engineering will cost the city $1 million.

ODOT awarded $220,000 to the Seneca County Transportation Improvement District Wednesday to go towards the work.

Though it does not cover the entire project, it will help to make this collaborative plan a reality soon.

"So it doesn't fully fund the project, but it does lessen the burden on the taxpayers," said Bryce Riggs, Development Coordinator with SIEDC. "What's nice with this project is it's part of an effort with the county and the cities of Fostoria and Tiffin to come together priorities the projects that we have."

Work is expected to begin early next year.

