Tiffin to receive $1.6 Million from ODOT for Miami Street reconstruction

A project that has taken years of planning will enter the home stretch in Tiffin, all thanks to a large state gr ant.

The final phase of a project to overhaul Miami Street in Tiffin has secured its funding, and within two years, will completely change the stretch of road.

Miami Street acts as a main route from the north end of Tiffin to the west end, including industrial truck traffic. But the road itself was not originally engineered to support that much constant wear and tear.

This is why the city is slowly rebuilding he road from Sandusky Street to the West End.

The last phase will cost $1.7 million to completely rebuild the road and add curbs and proper storm drains from Clay Street to Nelson.

"What's important is it gets a nice strong base below that will handle those trucks, but also to remove the water," said Mayor Aaron Montz. "There will no longer be issues with standing and ponding of water."

ODOT approved Tiffin to receive $1.6 million dollars to cover 95 percent of the work.

Also, with Miami running through the heart of Tiffin University, the university will pitch in additional dollars to widen the sidewalks and install decorative light poles.

"So it's really important for us to continue to invest those funds so that we can make Tiffin University and Tiffin, Ohio a great destination to learn, and live, and educate in," said Tiffin University provost Peter Holbrook.

"So, it really is a great public-private partnership between the state of Ohio, the city of Tiffin, and Tiffin University," said Mayor Montz.

Planning for the project will take place next year, while construction is slated for 2019.

