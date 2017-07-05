General Motors: 3 hurt at vehicle assembly plant in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - Three people have been injured after a pressure valve popped off a small filter pump during a maintenance operation at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.

Fire officials say one person suffered minor burns Wednesday morning and was taken to a hospital. The two other workers were treated at the scene.

GM spokesman Tom Wickham says the incident occurred about 9:45 a.m. and was "contained in an area of the plant away from the production" line.

The plant was not evacuated and was operating normally.

