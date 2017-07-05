Monroe Police Dept. hoping to recruit younger officers

A pleasant setting will continue overnight and Thursday. It will be a bit warmer Thursday afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.More >>
A pleasant setting will continue overnight and Thursday. It will be a bit warmer Thursday afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Three people have been injured during a maintenance operation at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.More >>
Three people have been injured after a pressure valve popped off a small filter pump during a maintenance operation at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.More >>
The Monroe Police Department has had a challenge in recruiting and keeping young talent from Monroe. But today was a big day for the department as they swore in two brand new officers. TheMore >>
The Monroe Police Department has had a challenge in recruiting and keeping young talent from Monroe. But today was a big day for the department as they swore in two brand new officers. The two newest young men to join the force cap the department as the 40th and 41st officers. For 24-year-old Corey Roberts... hMore >>
A small ramp off Spielbusch Avenue leads the parking garage that allows municipal judges and staff to get safely to their offices in the municipal court building. However, the ramp will soon be filled.More >>
A small ramp off Spielbusch Avenue leads the parking garage that allows municipal judges and staff to get safely to their offices in the municipal court building. However, the ramp will soon be filled.More >>
Crews were on the scene of a pizzeria fire in east Toledo on Wednesday morning.More >>
Crews were on the scene of a pizzeria fire in east Toledo on Wednesday morning.More >>
By the looks of a WTOL 11 Facebook post Tuesday evening, many people who rent in the Toledo area have been cutting a painful check at the first of the month.More >>
By the looks of a WTOL 11 Facebook post Tuesday evening, many people who rent in the Toledo area have been cutting a painful check at the first of the month.More >>