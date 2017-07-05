Monroe Police Dept. hoping to recruit younger officers

Recruiting young police officers for the Monroe Police Department is a tough challenge for the department. But Wednesday, the department swore in two new officers.

Corey Roberts, 24, says he landed his dream job.

"I looked up to police officers as super heroes at a young age,” Roberts said. “As I grew up I learned up what they do in the community and how close they can be with the community. I want to be a role model for the children and I just want to be a great role model for the citizens of Monroe."

Department officials said they need more officers like Corey who are from the Monroe County and want to have a connection to the community.

"If we don't cater to our very own and try to get people to come in we end up having issues with them not staying," said Lt. John Wall, Monroe Police Department.

With Lake Erie to their west and Ohio to their south, Lt. Wall says Monroe has geographical challenges which make recruiting tough.

"The pool of people that would be qualified for a police job that live locally in the community would be a lot less," Lt. Wall said.

But Corey says he would not want to wear a badge anywhere else.

"A family atmosphere already on day one,” Roberts said. “I can definitely feel the camaraderie here. And you can definitely tell the people here at the city really care about the community."

The Monroe Police Department says they are always looking for new recruits.

Anyone looking to join the department is encouraged to e-mail Lt. John Wall for more information.

