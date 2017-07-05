New parking structure to be constructed for municipal court judges, employees

A small ramp off Spielbusch Avenue leads the parking garage that allows municipal judges and staff to get safely to their offices in the municipal court building. However, the ramp will soon be filled.

"At the end of the year, the property leading into our current parking garage will be taken over by the federal court," said Judge Joshua Lanzinger. "They will intend to build their new annex on that property."

As federal employees look forward to more space in a new building, the city of Toledo will break ground in a green space next to the court building to give judges a safe place to park their cars and get into the building.

"This was coming for a little while," Judge Lanzinger said. "Hopefully we will have enough time to make accommodations necessary for security."

The project will cost the city $300,000. The money will come from tax payer dollars in a building trust fund.

The city hopes to have construction begin on the new parking structure by the end of the year.

