Sylvania Twp. police searching for purse thief - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania Twp. police searching for purse thief

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Sylvania Twp. police) (Source: Sylvania Twp. police)
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Sylvania Township police are searching for a woman accused of snatching a purse from a vehicle Saturday.

According to police, the woman then went into a store and used a credit card allegedly stolen from the purse.

If you have any information on the identity of the woman and where she may be, call Sylvania police at 419-882-1250 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly