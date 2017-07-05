Sylvania Twp. police searching for purse thief

Sylvania Township police are searching for a woman accused of snatching a purse from a vehicle Saturday.

According to police, the woman then went into a store and used a credit card allegedly stolen from the purse.

If you have any information on the identity of the woman and where she may be, call Sylvania police at 419-882-1250 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

