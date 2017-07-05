Officers find 1,000 lbs of marijuana during traffic stop

Defiance police arrested two men Monday for allegedly hauling 1,000 lbs of marijuana in truck.

According to the Defiance Police Department, officers stopped a U-Haul truck on SR 24 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, a K-9 unit alerted the officer of about marijuana located in the trailer.

The driver, 39-year-old Jesus N. Torres-Salas, and passenger, 32-year-old David Carrillo-Rivera, were both arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

The Defiance County prosecutors office will present the evidence to a grand jury for more possible charges against the two men.

Both Torres-Salas and Carrillo-Rivera are housed in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

