Officers find 1,000 lbs of marijuana during traffic stop

(Source: Defiance Police Dept.)
Jesus Naricizo Torres-Salas (Source: CCNO)
David Carrillo-Rivera (Source: CCNO)
DEFIANCE, OH (WTOL) -

Defiance police arrested two men Monday for allegedly hauling 1,000 lbs of marijuana in truck.

According to the Defiance Police Department, officers stopped a U-Haul truck on SR 24 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, a K-9 unit alerted the officer of about marijuana located in the trailer.

The driver, 39-year-old Jesus N. Torres-Salas, and passenger, 32-year-old David Carrillo-Rivera, were both arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

The Defiance County prosecutors office will present the evidence to a grand jury for more possible charges against the two men.

Both Torres-Salas and Carrillo-Rivera are housed in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

