Rental rates rising in Toledo area, demand high

By the looks of a WTOL 11 Facebook post Tuesday evening, many people who rent in the Toledo area have been cutting a painful check at the first of the month.

Hundreds of residents commented.

One renter said, "Our $825 a month two bedroom leased from 2010-2017 is now being rented for $1450 a mo."

Another person wrote, "We've lived in the same complex for ten years and it's went up from 475, to now they want us to pay almost 700."

Bill Jay, a real estate agent with the Danberry Company, says it's all because of supply and demand.

"[We're] definitely seeing a trend upward," Jay said.

Jay adds vacancy rates used to be around 10 percent. Now it's somewhere between three and five percent.

"Overall demand over the entire area. Areas that we used to have problems even selling properties, investors are moving in and buying them now," Jay explained.

Jays says he's been getting calls from investors from as far as Louisiana and California looking to snatch up properties in the Glass City.

A recent report by Apartment List shows rental rates have gone up in Toledo 2.3 percent in the last year. That is a higher than the rate of inflation.

Jay says a popular spot is downtown Toledo, especially among millennials.

Old buildings are being turned into apartments, like the Berdan building. Even though it is still under construction, Jay says it is nearly completely rented out.

"There's a renaissance going on down there. A lot of young people are enjoying the downtown area," Jay explained. "You can get so much of a better deal in Toledo than if you take a job out of town."

While rent is rising, Apartment List says Toledo's median two-bedroom rent of $760 is below the national average of $1,150.

