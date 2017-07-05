Deadly crash near Lyons closes intersection

One person is dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon near Lyons.

The crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of US 20 and SR 109.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the Fulton County Coroner was called to the scene.

OSHP closed the road as they work to clean up the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.