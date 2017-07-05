Ohio's Republican senator to visit drug recovery center

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

LOVELAND, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's Republican senator plans to tour a drug recovery center in suburban Cincinnati after voicing opposition to proposed legislation to overhaul Barack Obama's health care law because of concerns about the impact on drug treatment.

Second-term Sen. Rob Portman and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Republican from neighboring West Virginia, issued a joint statement last week against the proposed legislation's cuts to Medicaid. Portman said he wants a plan that will improve the health care system while fighting the opioid epidemic that has hit Ohio particularly hard.

He planned a private visit to a center Wednesday to meet with women in recovery.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) bucked fellow Republicans by expanding Medicaid for Ohioans under the Obama health care law and has been critical of the Senate approach.

