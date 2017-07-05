Hiring has begun for new Chik-fil-A restaurant in Toledo

Chik-fil-A will soon have a new location in Toledo, creating more job opportunities.

The new store will go on Central Avenue and McCord Road.

Franchise owner Justin Amburgey is looking for up to 80 new employees to prepare for the grand opening of the store slated for later this summer.

Amburgey also operates the Chik-fil-A location on Airport Highway in Holland.

He said he is looking to hire full-time and part-time position in all areas of the restaurant, including leadership positions, kitchen and counter employees.

Names one of the "best placed to work" by Glassdoor, Chik-fil-A is known for developing and retaining young talent while giving them opportunities for college scholarships.

We're honored to be recognized as a top workplace and know that team members will find the same opportunities for growth and leadership at our new location at Central and McCord," said Amburgey. "We encourage community members who are passionate about serving the freshest food in a friendly environment to interview to join our team."

Chik-fil-A was also the only restaurant named to the top ten "Best Companies to Work For" by 24/7 Wall Street last year.

Visit here if you are interested in applying.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.